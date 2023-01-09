Death Penalty Trial Starts in NYC Bike Path Attack That Killed 8

The trial begins Monday for the man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path in a terror attack five years ago.

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov, who has pleaded not guilty to charges related to driving a truck into people on a bike path near the Hudson River in lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017.

The Halloween night attack was the deadliest terror attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001.

Saipov has said he would change his plea to guilty if that eliminates the possibility of a death sentence.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Saipov emerged from a truck to strike pedestrians with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and shout an Arabic phrase, “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is Great," authorities said. He was shot by a police officer and arrested along the West Side Highway.

At a June 2018 court appearance, Saipov said through an interpreter that he cared about Allah and the holy war being waged by the Islamic State.

The truck driver suspected of mowing people down on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight people and injuring a dozen others, was charged in federal court. Checkey Beckford reports.