Death of man found in Hackensack River with gunshot wounds ruled a homicide

The death of the man whose body was found in the Hackensack River on Saturday was ruled a homicide by the regional medical examiner's office after an autopsy determined he died of gunshot wounds to the upper body, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department was notified of a possible body in the Hackensack River near the Easter Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike, according to the prosecutor.

The body was subsequently removed from the water by thee Lyndhurst and Mahwah Fire Department Underwater Recovery Units as well as the Secaucus, Kearny, and Wallington Fire departments and he was, subsequently, pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities have yet to identify the man.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information should contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or via http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.