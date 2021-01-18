Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Death of Brooklyn Elderly Woman Found With Cord Around Neck Ruled Homicide

Police found the woman "laying on the floor in the hallway of her apartment with a cord around her neck"

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

Police in New York City say a 78-year-old woman was found dead in her home last week due to strangulation.

Investigators have not made any arrests connected to the death of the Brooklyn woman, found after police responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Responding officers to the apartment on Powell Street near Brownsville found the woman "laying on the floor in the hallway of her apartment with a cord around her neck."

News

Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

2 Men From Staten Island, Long Island Charged for Roles in Capitol Riot

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Westchester Joins Growing List of NY Counties to Find UK Strain; State Gives 1M Doses of Vaccine

The police investigation deemed the incident a homicide as of Monday after the cause of death was confirmed.

Police later identified the victim as 78-year-old Juanita Caballero.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CityBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us