Death of Brooklyn Elderly Woman Found With Cord Around Neck Ruled Homicide

Police in New York City say a 78-year-old woman was found dead in her home last week due to strangulation.

Investigators have not made any arrests connected to the death of the Brooklyn woman, found after police responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Responding officers to the apartment on Powell Street near Brownsville found the woman "laying on the floor in the hallway of her apartment with a cord around her neck."

The police investigation deemed the incident a homicide as of Monday after the cause of death was confirmed.

Police later identified the victim as 78-year-old Juanita Caballero.