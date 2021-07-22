Death of 80-Year-Old Man With ‘I Touch Little Girls' on Chest Ruled a Homicide

What to Know The death of a man found in the hallway of a Staten Island apartment building with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest has been ruled a homicide, the city medical examiner confirmed Wednesday

On Monday, shortly after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside a building on Corson Avenue, according to the NYPD

Aside from the disturbing message written on his chest, the man had the words "I touch" written on one foot, police say

The death of a man found in the hallway of a Staten Island apartment building with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest has been ruled a homicide, the city medical examiner confirmed Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation identified the man as 80-year-old Robert Raynor. He was found Monday morning after police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside a building on Corson Avenue, according to the NYPD.

When police arrived, they found Raynor lying inside the hallway, unconscious and unresponsive. A spokesperson for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday that Raynor died from blunt trauma to his head and torso, ruling his death a homicide.

Raynor, who was described as a recluse, lived with his niece and her two daughters. Aside from the disturbing message scrawled on his chest, Raynor had the words "I touch" written on one foot, police sources said.

"I was coming out of the house, and before I went out the door I just turned around and I see the body," said the man who made the disturbing discovery. He said he didn't see the message that sources said was written across his chest.

An investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.