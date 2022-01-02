Deadly Stabbing in Queens Is NYC's 1st Reported Homicide of 2022

Police in New York City are investigating the first reported homicide of the year.

A woman in her 40s was stabbed to death in Astoria on Saturday, the NYPD said. Police said a passerby found her lying on a sidewalk at 23rd Street and Broadway just before 9 p.m.

The woman was rushed to Astoria General Hospital where she died. Her identity has not been released by officials.

Police did not provide details on a possible motive or description of a suspect.

Hours earlier, another woman was found dead on Long Island. Police there said the victim had also been stabbed to death outside her home in West Babylon.

Police in Suffolk county said the 21-year-old was arguing with a man she knew when the altercation turned violent and he stabbed her around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.