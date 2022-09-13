Cyberattack on Long Island Disrupts Government Agencies

What to Know A cyberattack has prevented Suffolk County officials from doing their jobs -- as computers from police departments to traffic court were down Tuesday.

County officials are investigating how long the malware has sat in the server, but they took computer systems offline in an attempt to preserve information.

Meanwhile, state police helped provide emergency responders with “telecommunications, internet access and allowing them to process arrests at state police barracks."

"We have detected malware and that it has the hallmarks of ransomware but the investigation at this point has not concluded that this is a ransomware incident," Steve Bellone, County Executive of Suffolk County, said. It is unclear if this indeed is a ransomware incident, because no ransom was detected.

"I had a pre-trial arraignment and they told me systems were down," Anthony Saenz told News 4 New York outside traffic court. "I have to come back, like within 10 days. I talked to the officer and they said they are probably going to be down longer than that."

The cyber intrusion has prevented people from paying their traffic tickets, their taxes, and even hindered the police department from using their computers.

"Troopers are also helping us running data at traffic stops, such as running plates, identifying arrest histories, warrants, VIN numbers, stolen cars, etc.," Bellone said.

Suffolk County officials say they have prepared for such an intrusion in the past and by taking the network offline, they may have prevented more damage. They believe more attacks like these can be expected.

"From [2020 to 2021] we’ve seen an increase in ransomware attacks by 140%," Michael Balboni, of Redland Strategies, said. "Why cyber attacks? 'Cause that’s where the money is."

The county says it will create a temporary county website so residents can access important information.

It is unclear how long it will take for everything to come back online.