Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Suffolk County

Cyberattack on Long Island Disrupts Government Agencies

It is unclear how long it will take for everything to come back online.

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A cyberattack has prevented Suffolk County officials from doing their jobs -- as computers from police departments to traffic court were down Tuesday.
  • County officials are investigating how long the malware has sat in the server, but they took computer systems offline in an attempt to preserve information.
  • Meanwhile, state police helped provide emergency responders with “telecommunications, internet access and allowing them to process arrests at state police barracks."

A cyberattack has prevented Suffolk County officials from doing their jobs -- as computers from police departments to traffic court were down Tuesday.

"We have detected malware and that it has the hallmarks of ransomware but the investigation at this point has not concluded that this is a ransomware incident," Steve Bellone, County Executive of Suffolk County, said. It is unclear if this indeed is a ransomware incident, because no ransom was detected.

County officials are investigating how long the malware has sat in the server, but they took computer systems offline in an attempt to preserve information.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I had a pre-trial arraignment and they told me systems were down," Anthony Saenz told News 4 New York outside traffic court. "I have to come back, like within 10 days. I talked to the officer and they said they are probably going to be down longer than that."

The cyber intrusion has prevented people from paying their traffic tickets, their taxes, and even hindered the police department from using their computers.

Meanwhile, state police are helping provide emergency responders with “telecommunications, internet access and allowing them to process arrests at state police barracks."

News

Coney Island 12 hours ago

3 Young Kids in Coney Island Tragedy Drowned, Deaths Ruled Homicide: NYC Medical Examiner

New Jersey 27 mins ago

Lab Results Pending on Dynamite-Looking Device in Security Scare at Newark Airport: Officials

"Troopers are also helping us running data at traffic stops, such as running plates, identifying arrest histories, warrants, VIN numbers, stolen cars, etc.," Bellone said.

Suffolk County officials say they have prepared for such an intrusion in the past and by taking the network offline, they may have prevented more damage. They believe more attacks like these can be expected.

"From [2020 to 2021] we’ve seen an increase in ransomware attacks by 140%," Michael Balboni, of Redland Strategies, said. "Why cyber attacks? 'Cause that’s where the money is."

The county says it will create a temporary county website so residents can access important information.

It is unclear how long it will take for everything to come back online.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyNew YorkLong Islandcyberattack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us