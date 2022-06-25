Couple's Fight Around Moving Car Gets Woman Run Over on Brooklyn Street: Cops

A heated dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle and alcohol almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said.

The argument took place around 5:30 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay between the 34-year-old driver and a 41-year-old standing outside of the car while the passenger door hung open, police said.

Driving initially at a slow rate of speed down the street, officials said the woman held onto the open door "in an attempt to prevent the operator from driving away."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the driver accelerated, the woman reportedly fell onto the road where she was run over by the rear tire of the SUV.

EMS responding to the scene on Avenue X transported the woman to a nearby hospital where she was last listed in critical condition, officials said.

The driver was arrested on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated, among other charges.