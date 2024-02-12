Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Connecticut

Connecticut church pastor accused of selling meth out of rectory

By The Associated Press

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A Connecticut pastor has been arrested on allegations that he sold crystal meth out of his church's rectory, police said.

The reverend of a United Methodist Church in Woodbury was taken into custody Friday after police received a tip about the drugs, authorities said.

The pastor was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

The reverend was released on $10,000 bail and was ordered to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Phone and email messages were left Monday for the pastor and the church.

State police said in a news release that the pastor was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and that had been liquefied into a hypodermic needle.

Police said they arrested the pastor at the site of a purported drug deal set up by a cooperating witness who had tipped them off, the Republican-American of Waterbury reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Connecticutdrugs
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us