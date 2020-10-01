Crime and Courts

Melville

7-Eleven Clerk Chases Alleged Shoplifter From Store, Kills Him With Box Cutter: Cops

By Greg Cergol

Suffolk Police at the Scene Where an Alleged Shoplifter Killed by Store Clerk
NBC 4 New York

Suffolk County Police say they are investigating an incident during which a man who was allegedly shoplifting from a 7-Eleven in Melville was killed after being stabbed by the store's clerk Thursday morning.

According to police, a clerk from a 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road confronted a man who allegedly shoplifted items from the cooler and aisles and chased him out of the store at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the clerk chased him out of the store and across the street where the confrontation turned violent and the alleged shoplifter was killed after being stabbed in the torso with a box cutter. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The clerk has currently not been arrested or charged.

Police did not identify those involved in the incident.

