Chinese Exec Charged With Disrupting U.S. Video Calls About Tiananmen Massacre

What to Know A Chinese executive of a U.S. company is charged with disrupting U.S.-based meetings about the Tiananmen Square massacre

A person familiar with the investigation identified the company as video conferencing heavyweight Zoom

Prosecutors say Xinjiang Jin was following instructions from the Chinese government to disrupt calls in New York and elsewhere

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have charged a China-based executive working for a U.S. telecommunications company with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre at the request of Chinese authorities and providing information about meeting participants.

Xinjiang Jin, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer a means of identification, prosecutors say.

Jin allegedly participated in a scheme to disrupt videoconference meetings organized by individuals living in the United States held earlier this year to commemorate the June 4, 1989 massacre in Tiananmen Square, prosecutors say.

Jin served as the U.S. telecommunications company’s liaison with People’s Republic of China (PRC) law enforcement and intelligence services and regularly terminated video meetings at the request of the PRC government, court papers say.

A person familiar with the investigation identified the telecommunications company as Zoom. It is referred to only as "Company-1" in court papers.

Jin allegedly conspired to use the company’s U.S.-based systems to censor the political and religious speech of individuals located in the United States and around the world at the direction of the PRC government.

At least four video meetings commemorating the anniversary, organized and attended by people in the United States, and including dissidents who participated and survived the 1989 protests, were terminated.

Some of those participants were customers of the telecommunications company in Queens and Long Island, court papers say.

PRC authorities used information provided by Jin to retaliate against and intimidate participants living in the PRC or PRC-based family members of meeting participants, prosecutors say.

“The charges announced today make clear that employees working in the PRC for U.S. technology companies make those companies - and their users - vulnerable to the malign influence of the PRC government,” Acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme said in a statement.

Jin resides in Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of China.