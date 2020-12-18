Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
China

Chinese Exec Charged With Disrupting U.S. Video Calls About Tiananmen Massacre

Prosecutors say Xinjiang Jin is accused of conspiring with the Chinese government to disrupt meetings on sensitive subjects

By Joe Valiquette

Xinjiang Jin wanted poster
FBI

What to Know

  • A Chinese executive of a U.S. company is charged with disrupting U.S.-based meetings about the Tiananmen Square massacre
  • A person familiar with the investigation identified the company as video conferencing heavyweight Zoom
  • Prosecutors say Xinjiang Jin was following instructions from the Chinese government to disrupt calls in New York and elsewhere

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have charged a China-based executive working for a U.S. telecommunications company with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre at the request of Chinese authorities and providing information about meeting participants.

Xinjiang Jin, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer a means of identification, prosecutors say.

Jin allegedly participated in a scheme to disrupt videoconference meetings organized by individuals living in the United States held earlier this year to commemorate the June 4, 1989 massacre in Tiananmen Square, prosecutors say.

News

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Cuomo Wagers $100 New York Avoids 2nd Shutdown as State Smashes Single-Day Case Record

NYPD 6 hours ago

City Probe Calls for Sweeping NYPD Reform, Cites Deficiencies in Floyd Protest Response

Jin served as the U.S. telecommunications company’s liaison with People’s Republic of China (PRC) law enforcement and intelligence services and regularly terminated video meetings at the request of the PRC government, court papers say.

A person familiar with the investigation identified the telecommunications company as Zoom. It is referred to only as "Company-1" in court papers.

Jin allegedly conspired to use the company’s U.S.-based systems to censor the political and religious speech of individuals located in the United States and around the world at the direction of the PRC government.

At least four video meetings commemorating the anniversary, organized and attended by people in the United States, and including dissidents who participated and survived the 1989 protests, were terminated.

Some of those participants were customers of the telecommunications company in Queens and Long Island, court papers say.

PRC authorities used information provided by Jin to retaliate against and intimidate participants living in the PRC or PRC-based family members of meeting participants, prosecutors say.

“The charges announced today make clear that employees working in the PRC for U.S. technology companies make those companies - and their users - vulnerable to the malign influence of the PRC government,” Acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme said in a statement.

Jin resides in Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of China.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

China
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us