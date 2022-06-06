Bullet Barrage Sends Riders Scattering at NYC Bus Stop

At least one person was injured when bullets rained down on a bus stop in New York City late Sunday evening, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the block shows people standing around the stop scattering when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. at a bus stop at 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police said a male suffered a gunshot wound in the leg, and is expected to survive.

It's still unclear if anyone at the bus stop was the intended target of the gunfire or if the city's latest act of gun violence was random.

Overnight, police said a person of interest had been taken into custody.