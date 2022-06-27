Brooklyn Man Indicted for Sexually Assaulting Woman Twice, Raping 13-Year-Old: DA

A Brooklyn man was indicted for sexually assaulting a woman twice in May, as well as raping a 13-year-old girl in 2021, according to the district attorney.

Miguel James was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on a slew of sexual crimes related to the three alleged incidents, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Around 2 a.m. on May 27, James offered the 52-year-old victim a ride home as she was walking home near St. Marks Avenue near East New York Avenue, according to the investigation. The victim declined, which led to James getting out of his black Acura, pushing the woman to the ground and forcing her to perform a sex act, the DA said.

James then got back in his car and left, but about 15 minutes later as the victim approached Howard Avenue, he spotted her again, the investigation found. The 42-year-old got out of his car and sexually assaulted her one more time, before stealing her cell phone, according to prosecutors.

The victim told a neighbor about the attack later that morning, and the neighbor called the police. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was treated for a broken wrist and other injuries, prosecutors said.

Following a police investigation, James was arrested on June 1. At that time, he was also charged with raping a 13-year-ld girl in his apartment on Sept. 8, 2021.

James was an acquaintance of the victim's friend. In both sexual attacks, the victims were said to be strangers to James, according to the DA's office.

"This defendant is charged with three horrific and violent sexual offenses, including raping an innocent child and repeatedly sexually assaulting a stranger. We will vigorously prosecute this alleged serial sexual predator to keep the people of Brooklyn safe," Gonzalez said in a statement.

James was ordered held without bail, and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10. Attorney information for James not not immediately clear.