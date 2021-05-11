Brooklyn Man Arrested for Allegedly Participating in Deadly Capitol Siege

What to Know A Brooklyn man was arrested early Tuesday by FBI agents in connection with his alleged participation in the events at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, law enforcement sources say.

Anton Lunyk was arrested at his residence in the Midwood section of Brooklyn at 6 a.m. He is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct at the Capitol Building.

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early January when a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Anton Lunyk, 25, was arrested at his residence in the Midwood section of Brooklyn at 6 a.m. He is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct at the Capitol Building.

Lunyk will appear via teleconference in federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday.

Attorney information is not yet available.

According to court documents, law enforcement received various tips that led to Lunyk's arrest including a tip from a witness who said they do not know Lunyk

personally but a friend of the witness sent them a post containing a photo of Lunyk from an Instagram account bearing the name ANTONLUNYK.

The witness provided law enforcement with Lunyk’s apparent Instagram post which showed an image (see below left) with the caption, “This is going to be an interesting next few weeks . . . who else is going to DC this week?” The witness also provided law enforcement with a screenshot of a live streaming video (see below right) from an online article that allegedly shows Lunyk in the background.

Court Document

Additionally, New York City License Plate readers allegedly captured a vehicle leaving the area on Jan. 5. The vehicle had the same license plate as one for which Lunyk's received a moving violation last September, according to court documents.

Surveillance cameras allegedly also captured Lunyk inside the Capitol building during the January riot (see below).

Court Document

Local FBI officials continue to help Washington, D.C. officials search for numerous others from the tri-state area who took part in siege. Additional arrests are expected in the days and weeks ahead.

More than four months after the siege, the FBI continues to make arrests throughout the country. Since the violent riot, a number of tri-state residents have been arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to the deadly event, including a New York City sanitation worker, the brother of a retired NYPD officer, an MTA worker and an Upper West Side community leader.

Additionally, a man who surrendered at the FBI’s Hudson Valley office in February to face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege is a retired NYPD officer who had been assigned for a time to work perimeter security at City Hall and at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence.