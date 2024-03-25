Crime and Courts

Bronx

‘I just killed my mom': Daughter admits to using cooking pot to kill mom in Bronx home

By Myles Miller

A domestic dispute inside a Bronx apartment turned deadly after a woman admitted to using a kitchen pot to kill her mother, according to police sources.

Police were called to the home on Westchester Avenue near Forest Avenue in the Mott Haven neighborhood early Monday for a domestic dispute, police sources told NBC New York, and found a woman with a severe head injury just before 4 a.m.

The 46 year-old victim was unresponsive with a visible wound to the back of her head. The woman’s 26-year-old daughter confessed to striking her mother with a large cooking pot, causing her to lose consciousness.

The daughter then called 911 and told the operator, "I just killed my mom," alleging she acted in self-defense as her mother attempted to attack her.

No other witnesses were present at the scene.

Responding officers secured the scene and the mother was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The daughter, identified by sources as Skydajah Patterson, was taken into custody, police sources said. It was not immediately clear what charges she may face.

The mother, who sources identified as Selma McLean, twice previously called police to report that she had been attacked by her daughter.

