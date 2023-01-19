Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD

What to Know A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said.

A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.

Allegedly, the group punched and kicked him multiple times until he was unconscious and stole his Jordan sneaker before fleeing.

The boy was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Dijon Seller, 18 and of the Bronx, as well as the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in connection to the attack and robbery.

Both were charged with robbery and gang assault.

Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.