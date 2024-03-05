Bob Menendez and wife charged with obstruction, accused of trying to cover up bribes

New Jersey. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine were hit with more criminal charges in an alleged corruption case involving gold bars, a luxury car and other alleged bribes, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal grand jury in New York hit the Democrat and his wife with two new counts tied to obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, bringing the total amount of charges faced by New Jersey's senior senator to 18, a copy of the superseding indictment shows.

The FBI alleged the pair lied about money they received for a new Mercedes convertible and home mortgage payments. The senator and his wife lied, claiming the money was given as loans they planned to repay – when all along the cash payments were alleged bribes.

Prosecutors said that from June 2022 into 2023, Menendez and his wife Nadine wrote checks that stated they were repaying a loan to businessman Jose Uribe, when in fact no such loan existed.

Those checks, according to prosecutors, were presented to the United States Attorney’s Office in an attempt to obstruct justice by falsely characterizing the return of bribe money “in an effort to interfere with an investigation of Menendez, Nadine Menendez, and others in the Southern District of New York.”

Uribe pleaded guilty on Friday in the so-called gold bar corruption case, saying he paid bribes to the senator. He is now cooperating with prosecutors.

Uribe said he met with Nadine Menendez once the criminal investigation began and the pair concocted the story claiming the cash he gave them was not a bribe, but rather a loan.

Menendez is accused of sending his lawyer in to allegedly tell a false story to federal investigators — a story that allegedly detailed the money he and his wife got was a loan.

In a statement, Menendez called Tuesday's superseding indictment "a flagrant abuse of power. The government has long known that I learned of and helped repay loans — not bribes — that had been provided to my wife." The senator once again maintained his innocence, claiming prosecutors are "scared" and have no evidence of any crimes.

"The government has now falsely alleged a cover-up and obstruction. The latest charge reveals far more about the government than it says about me. It says that the prosecutors are afraid of the facts, scared to subject their charges to the fair-minded scrutiny of a jury, and unconstrained by any sense of justice or fair play. It says, once and for all, that they will stop at nothing in their zeal to get me," the statement continued. "These prosecutors are trying to get me to give in simply by making wild allegations again and again, without actually proving anything."

The senator and his wife have pleaded not guilty. They now face 18 counts in all and are accused of taking gold bars and cash from Uribe and two other businessmen who allegedly wanted help with international business deals and separate legal problems two of the businessmen were facing.