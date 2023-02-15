76-Year-Old NJ Man Arrested After Police Discover Him Living With Sister's Remains: Prosecutors

What to Know A 76-year-old New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly concealing his sister's remains in his home, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Mark Winters, of Westwood, is facing charges of desecrating human remains in the second degree and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers in the fourth degree after an investigation led to the grisly discovery, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Winters allegedly concealed his sister's remains for an extended period of time at the home. However, it is currently unclear how long he was living with his sister's remains.

According to Musella, on Monday, at around 1 p.m., Westwood police responded to Winters' residence to conduct a welfare check. Officers allegedly met with Winters at the front door who then allowed them to enter the home. Once inside, officers discovered the remains of Joan Winters, 70, who lived there with her brother.

Following the discovery, Winters allegedly became confrontational with officers and assaulted them.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday and results are pending, although preliminary information indicates that the death does not appear to be suspicious, according to prosecutors.

Winters was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his court appearance.

Attorney information was not immediately known.