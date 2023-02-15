Crime and Courts

76-Year-Old NJ Man Arrested After Police Discover Him Living With Sister's Remains: Prosecutors

It is unclear how long Mark Winters had been living with his sister's remains, prosecutors said. An autopsy in pending, although the preliminary investigation indicates that her death was not suspicious

By Jennifer Vazquez

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape

A 76-year-old New Jersey man is facing charges for allegedly concealing his sister's remains in his home, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Mark Winters, of Westwood, is facing charges of desecrating human remains in the second degree and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers in the fourth degree after an investigation led to the grisly discovery, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

According to Musella, on Monday, at around 1 p.m., Westwood police responded to Winters' residence to conduct a welfare check. Officers allegedly met with Winters at the front door who then allowed them to enter the home. Once inside, officers discovered the remains of Joan Winters, 70, who lived there with her brother.

Following the discovery, Winters allegedly became confrontational with officers and assaulted them.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Winters allegedly concealed his sister's remains for an extended period of time at the home. However, it is currently unclear how long he was living with his sister's remains.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday and results are pending, although preliminary information indicates that the death does not appear to be suspicious, according to prosecutors.

Winters was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his court appearance.

Attorney information was not immediately known.

