72-Year-Old Man Shot in Chest in Queens Apartment: Police

A 72-year-old man was shot in the hand and chest in a Queens apartment, according to police.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Friday. The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive.

The alleged shooter fled on foot and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jacket, according to police.

Authorities have not revealed what prompted the shooting. However, the Daily News reports that, allegedly, "the victim was arguing with a man inside an apartment on Guy Brewer Blvd....when the unidentified suspect pulled a gun and opened fire."

Additional information, including the identity of the septuagenarian who was shot, was not immediately known.