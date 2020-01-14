7 Trinitarios Gang Members Face Federal Murder, Racketeering Charges

Federal authorities have charged seven high-ranking members of the Trinitarios gang with racketeering, murder and firearms violations in connection with two murders committed in 2013, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The gang members belong to Sunset, a violent subset of the Trinitarios, the sources said. Three gang members were arrested early Tuesday by teams of federal agents from the DEA and U.S. Homeland Security and investigators from the New York State Police and NYPD. The other four gang members were already in custody on state charges.

The gang members are charged with the Oct. 13, 2013 killing of Michael Beltre and the Nov. 17, 2013 killing of Rafael Alam, law enforcement sources said. Both slayings happened in the Bronx.

The three gang members arrested will appear in federal court in Manhattan later Tuesday.