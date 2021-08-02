Crime and Courts

north bay shore

4-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Long Island Drive-By Shooting

A stray bullet came flying through a Long Island home Saturday night and struck a 4-year-old boy, police in Suffolk County say.

The child was inside the North Bay Shore residence around 7 p.m. when the bullet came into the window and hit the boy's leg, authorities say.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police on Long Island say the gunman was in a dark-colored SUV that fled the area.

They were still looking for the shooter and that vehicle hours later.

