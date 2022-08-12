$2 Million in Counterfeit Goods Seized From Canal Street Sellers in NYPD Bust

As much as $2 million in counterfeit goods are now off the streets in lower Manhattan in a massive NYPD sting operation.

The department's Patrol Services Bureau seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in Operation "Bag Guys" on Canal Street Friday. The street is well-known for people trying to sell knock-off designer items to those unknowing — or knowing but not caring as long as it looks real and the price is right.

Five people were arrested in connection with the crackdown. The bust comes as part of the NYPD's quality of life initiative.

"The money that is raised by the sale of these counterfeit goods, are used to further other crimes, said NYPD Deputy Chief Benjamin Gurley. "We will go wherever, and whenever, we need to go to stop these kind of crimes and furthering crime throughout our city."

Police said that complaints from city residents is what led to the enforcement operation.