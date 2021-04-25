2 Men Wanted for Slashing Victim With Knife, Scissors in NYC Attack

Police have released a surveillance image of two men wanted by authorities for attacking a 53-year-old man in Greenwich Village last week.
The men are suspected of slashing the victim with a knife and pair of scissors, police said Sunday.
The victim was attacked late Thursday night, around 11:20 p.m., on Sixth Avenue.
Police said the two men used the sharp instruments to "stab and slash the victim multiple times."
The 53-year-old man had a stab wound to his back and cuts to his face and leg when EMS transported him to a nearby hospital.
