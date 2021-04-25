2 Men Wanted for Slashing Victim With Knife, Scissors in NYC Attack

Police have released a surveillance image of two men wanted by authorities for attacking a 53-year-old man in Greenwich Village last week.

The men are suspected of slashing the victim with a knife and pair of scissors, police said Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was attacked late Thursday night, around 11:20 p.m., on Sixth Avenue.

Police said the two men used the sharp instruments to "stab and slash the victim multiple times."

The 53-year-old man had a stab wound to his back and cuts to his face and leg when EMS transported him to a nearby hospital.