2 Charged With Murder in Shooting Death During NJ Home Invasion

Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a New Jersey man during a home invasion, police said.

Rosealee Gomez, 36, of Franklinville, was charged with felony murder and Chamberlin Robinson, 41, of Vineland, was charged with murder in the October death of 26-year-old Kevin Carter, according to a statement Thursday from the Camden County prosecutor and the Gloucester Township police chief. Gomez was also charged with burglary. Felony murder is a charge that alleges participation in a deadly crime.

Gloucester Township police responded to a call of gunshots on the evening of Oct. 23 and found Carter with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Carter was killed during a home invasion, investigators found.

Gomez was arrested by U.S. marshals at her home Monday, authorities said, and Robinson is being held in the Cumberland County jail on an unrelated matter.

Officials have not released a motive, and the investigation continues.

Authorities don't know whether either person charged in the home invasion has an attorney to speak on their behalf.