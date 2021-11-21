Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

16-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside Manhattan NYCHA Housing Complex

Police in East Harlem say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot outside a housing complex Saturday afternoon.

Jamere Chapman was gunned down around 3 p.m. in front of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street, the NYPD announced Sunday. Police say the boy lives a couple blocks from the complex.

Police responding to the NYCHA housing complex found the teen with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

EMS transported Chapman to Harlem Hospital but his injury proved fatal.

A police spokesperson said the shooting was not random but suspect information has not been released to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

