14-Year-Old Boy Killed in NYC Subway Stabbing: NYPD

A 14-year-old is dead after he was stabbed Saturday afternoon on a train platform in Manhattan, police said.

The teen and suspect were arguing around 3 p.m. when the latter pulled out a knife and stabbed the 14-year-old in the abdomen, according to the NYPD.

Police believe the stabbing happened on the northbound 1 line platform at the 137 St-City College station in Hamilton Heights.

The teen did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

News 4

Police said the suspect, possibly 18 or 19 years old, was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Officers closed off the entrance to the subway station due to the investigation, and northbound trains were temporarily bypassing the stop.