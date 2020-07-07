12-Year-Old Boy Charged in Attempted Rape of Woman Inside Her Queens Building

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy who allegedly tried to rape a woman after following her into her Queens apartment building, NYPD officials said.

According to police, a woman was attacked Monday morning in the area of Gates Avenue and Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood. The 37-year-old woman had just returned home when she was approached by the boy, who followed her into the building, police said.

Once inside, the woman was pushed to the floor, and the boy starting trying to remove her clothing, according to cops. She fought back, forcing the attacker to run from the building.

A day later, police arrested the 12-year-old and charged him with sex abuse, robbery, assault, weapon possession and more. The boy identity was not made public, given his status as a minor.

Attorney information for the boy was not immediately made available.