Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

12-Year-Old Boy Charged in Attempted Rape of Woman Inside Her Queens Building

The victim had just returned home when she was approached by the boy, who followed her into the building, pushed her down and tried to remove her clothing, police said

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy who allegedly tried to rape a woman after following her into her Queens apartment building, NYPD officials said.

According to police, a woman was attacked Monday morning in the area of Gates Avenue and Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood. The 37-year-old woman had just returned home when she was approached by the boy, who followed her into the building, police said.

Once inside, the woman was pushed to the floor, and the boy starting trying to remove her clothing, according to cops. She fought back, forcing the attacker to run from the building.

News

COVID-19 18 hours ago

New York, New Jersey Up Quarantine-Restricted States to 19 as Travel Fuels Fresh Outbreaks

police brutality 37 mins ago

Man in Queens Police Chokehold Arrested in Separate Assault

A day later, police arrested the 12-year-old and charged him with sex abuse, robbery, assault, weapon possession and more. The boy identity was not made public, given his status as a minor.

Attorney information for the boy was not immediately made available.

This article tagged under:

QueensCrime and CourtsSex CrimeRidgewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us