Cops Bust Phony Long Island Code Inspector Accused of Swindling 114 Businesses

A Queens man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a code enforcement inspector at dozens of Long Island businesses, authorities announced over the weekend.

Nassau County Police said John Garland would go into a store and tell staff their sign was in violation of local ordinances, and threaten them with fines. One at least one occasion, he's accused of wearing an orange vest and displaying ID with his photo next to the seal of Hempstead.

Detectives said Garland would also present the businesses with fake paperwork using county and town seals and then direct them to a "fast sign" business where they could pay $2,200 to fix their violations.

The 54-year-old is accused of hitting at least 114 businesses during his phony inspector scheme. He faces charges of grand larceny and criminal impersonation, among other charges.

Contact information for Garland's attorney was not immediately available.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.