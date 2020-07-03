Cops Arrest Alleged Slasher Behind Manhattan Toddler Attack

New York City police arrested a 35-year-old male they say slashed a toddler in the face earlier this week near Central Park.
The department identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Gonzalez of Manhattan. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police say he slashed a 2-year-old boy in the face "with an unknown sharp object."
Police have not announced a potential motive or what events preceded Wednesday's attack at West 100th Street and Morningside Drive.
Medics transported the boy to Mt. Sinair St. Luke's Hospital where he was treated for a cut above his left eye, police said.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the arrest on Twitter Friday morning.
Gonzalez faces charges of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information for Gonzalez was not immediately available.