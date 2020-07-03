Cops Arrest Alleged Slasher Behind Manhattan Toddler Attack

New York City police arrested a 35-year-old male they say slashed a toddler in the face earlier this week near Central Park.

The department identified the alleged assailant as Anthony Gonzalez of Manhattan. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police say he slashed a 2-year-old boy in the face "with an unknown sharp object."

Police have not announced a potential motive or what events preceded Wednesday's attack at West 100th Street and Morningside Drive.

Medics transported the boy to Mt. Sinair St. Luke's Hospital where he was treated for a cut above his left eye, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the arrest on Twitter Friday morning.

ARRESTED!



Thanks to the hard work & dedication of @NYPDDetectives, who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault.



As always, outstanding work by the men & women of the NYPD. https://t.co/qNkHU3G53w pic.twitter.com/qPsurbMQ7r — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 3, 2020

Gonzalez faces charges of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information for Gonzalez was not immediately available.