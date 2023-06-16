Coney Island Mermaid Parade is back Saturday: What to know

The Coney Island Mermaid Parade, a signature performance of self-expression for New Yorkers, returns this weekend.

The parade, which has been dubbed the largest art procession in the United States since its start in 1983, is Coney Island's way to mark the unofficial start to the summer.

The coveted role of King Neptune for the 41st parade has been given to rapper Kool Keith, as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Kool Keith, from the Bronx, was part of the pioneering hip-hop group Ultramagnetic MCs in the late 1980s before starting his own solo career that has spanned decades,

The role of Queen Mermaid was given to Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of Cultural Affairs for the City of New York. She previously served as majority leader in the NYC Council and represented the City Council’s 35th district in Brooklyn for eight years.

While online registration closed, day-of registration goes from 10am-1pm at 21st and Surf Avenue parking lot, on Saturday, and is cash only. The parade starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine, with assembly starting at 10 a.m. at Surf Avenue and West 21st Street near the Ford Ampitheater.

For those who can't attend in person, there will be a livestream available here.