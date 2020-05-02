missing person

Coast Guard Rescues 3 Passengers From Overturned Boat off Long Island; Fourth Passenger Missing

The Coast Guard says a motorized vessel capsized around 10 a.m. Saturday

The Coast Guard responded to an overturned boat off of Long Island.

Search efforts are underway by the U.S. Coast Guard off Long Island after a motorized vessel overturned south of Point Lookout.

Officials said the boat capsized Saturday morning in Reynolds Channel near Point Lookout. Four people were reportedly on board at the time.

Three of its passengers were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, officials said. There has been no sign of the fourth passenger.

The Coast Guard says a boat of good Samaritans assisted in rescue operations, finding and pulling to safety one of the passengers. The two other rescued passengers were found clinging to the boat's hull.

Police are now investigating what may have caused the boat to overturn.

