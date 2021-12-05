CNN Investigation Into Ex-Anchor Chris Cuomo Includes Claim of Sexual Misconduct

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has become the focus of his own sexual misconduct investigation after trying to help his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, wade through numerous accusations of harassment.

The New York anchor received a suspension from the network on Tuesday, one day after the attorney general released transcripts and supporting evidence from the monthslong investigation into the governor. Included in the evidence, were texts and documentation showing Chris Cuomo was more involved than previously known in helping to strategize and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.

One day after his suspension at the network, attorney Debra Katz, who has represented several of Andrew Cuomo's alleged victims, informed CNN she represented a client with allegations of sexual misconduct against the anchor.

In a statement Sunday, Katz said her client is expected to meet with the network's outside counsel to discuss her allegations and examine "documentary evidence" of her claims.

"My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women. She will continue to cooperate with CNN’s investigation into her allegations," Katz said.

"Given the nature of her allegations, she wishes to remain anonymous, and we ask that you respect this decision," the attorney's statement read.

CNN hired a law firm for the review. The firm recommended Chris Cuomo's termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.

The network said that “while in the process of that review, additional information has come to light.” CNN would not discuss that information, or characterize whether it had anything to do with his brother.

A representative for Chris Cuomo has called the allegations false.

"To the extent that they were sent to CNN to negate what Chris Cuomo told his audience, he fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination," the statement read.