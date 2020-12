A 12-year-old was knifed in the back Thursday during a robbery attempt in the Bronx over a cellphone, police said.

The incident occurred after 4 p.m. on Fish Avenue in the Laconia neighborhood, FDNY officials said. According to police, the victim was stabbed once in the lower back by three men as they were taking his cellphone.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.