Chair, Baseball Bat, Sharp Object Used in Bizarre Lunchtime Attack in Midtown

Police are looking for three men who attacked a 39-year-old sitting in a folding chair in midtown Manhattan Tuesday, using a series of weapons -- a bat, a chair and a sharp object -- before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim was sitting at the corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway shortly after noon when the three strangers approached him.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first hit him with a baseball bat multiple times, while the second hit him with a chair. Cops say the third suspect produced some sort of sharp object and stabbed the victim in his back. All three suspects then ran off.

The victim suffered pain, bruising and abrasions and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.