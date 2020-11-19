weird

Catatonic Bearded Dragon Found Under NY Woman's Garbage Can

Officers put the lizard in a container and brought it to their patrol car for warmth; a short time later, it started to move

ny lizard
Nassau County Police

A Long Island woman made an unusual discovery under her garbage can, one so alarming she called 911 Wednesday to report the find to police.

Nassau County officers responding to the woman's call for help found a lizard, a bearded dragon that happened to be catatonic, under the outdoor trash can in the area of New Hyde Park's Lake Drive around 6:20 p.m.

Officers put the lizard in a container and brought it to their patrol car for warmth. A short time later, it started to move.

Local

Crime and Courts 41 mins ago

NYC Doctor Charged With Illegally Prescribing Oxycodone Pills

Long Island 3 hours ago

NY Mom Leaves Young Kids in Car Amid Near-Freezing Temps for Mall Trip: Cops

Cops tried to find the owner, but couldn't -- so contacted an approved wildlife rehabilitator who agreed to take possession of the reptile. Police say it appeared to be in good condition and well fed.

Anyone with information on the lizard's owner is asked to call police at 516-573-6300.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

weirdLong IslandNassau Countyanimalsnew hyde park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us