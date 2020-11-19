Catatonic Bearded Dragon Found Under NY Woman's Garbage Can

A Long Island woman made an unusual discovery under her garbage can, one so alarming she called 911 Wednesday to report the find to police.

Nassau County officers responding to the woman's call for help found a lizard, a bearded dragon that happened to be catatonic, under the outdoor trash can in the area of New Hyde Park's Lake Drive around 6:20 p.m.

Officers put the lizard in a container and brought it to their patrol car for warmth. A short time later, it started to move.

Cops tried to find the owner, but couldn't -- so contacted an approved wildlife rehabilitator who agreed to take possession of the reptile. Police say it appeared to be in good condition and well fed.

Anyone with information on the lizard's owner is asked to call police at 516-573-6300.