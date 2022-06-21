Carjackers Ambush NJ Couple in Their Driveway, Shoot Husband: Police

A husband was shot as he tried to fight off two carjackers who ambushed him and his wife when they returned to their New Jersey home one night last week, cops say.

The couple was returning to their Kline Boulevard home around 8:45 p.m. Thursday when a Toyota Rav-4 with two men inside followed them into their driveway.

One of the men got out of the Rav-4, showed a gun and demanded the keys to the victims' vehicle, police say. The husband resisted and a struggle ensued. The suspect fired one shot at the husband, wounding him in the arm. Both suspects drove off.

The husband was taken to a hospital for treatment. His wife didn't appear to have suffered any physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge Police at 732-634-7700.