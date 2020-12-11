Murray Hill

Car Plows Into Manhattan Protest, Striking Multiple People

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car barreled into a group of protesters at a Manhattan intersection Friday afternoon, police said, and officers were speaking with the driver.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at the corner of East 39th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill, according to police. There were about 40-50 protesters in the area at the time, police said, and six people were struck, a police source told NBC New York. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

A law enforcement source at the scene said that it may not have been a premeditated or intentional act. The driver and passenger, both females, remained at the scene and were talking with police.

On Twitter, the NYPD urged people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians."

News

COVID-19 10 hours ago

Cuomo Suspends NYC Indoor Dining, Debuts New Cluster Zone Rules as Hospitalizations Soar

vaccine 7 hours ago

NY Gives OK to Pfizer Vaccine Ahead of Final FDA Approval; NYC Opens Command Center on Monday

Police did not share any other information regarding the incident nor the driver, and it was not clear what charges the driver would face, if any.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Murray HillManhattanblack lives matter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us