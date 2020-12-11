Car Plows Into Manhattan Protest, Striking Multiple People

A car barreled into a group of protesters at a Manhattan intersection Friday afternoon, police said, and officers were speaking with the driver.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at the corner of East 39th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill, according to police. There were about 40-50 protesters in the area at the time, police said, and six people were struck, a police source told NBC New York. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police: A group of protestors were struck by a car today in Manhattan. Police have the E 39th @ Lex blocked off. Police talking to driver @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/rgvN9LUvKP — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) December 11, 2020

A law enforcement source at the scene said that it may not have been a premeditated or intentional act. The driver and passenger, both females, remained at the scene and were talking with police.

On Twitter, the NYPD urged people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians."

Police did not share any other information regarding the incident nor the driver, and it was not clear what charges the driver would face, if any.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.