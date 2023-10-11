Car-free ‘Trick-or-Streets' returns to NYC this weekend

What to Know New York City's "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will return after a successful launch last year, the mayor's office announced Wednesday.

New York City's "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will return after a successful launch last year, the mayor's office announced Wednesday.

The initiative, which helps New Yorkers celebrate Halloween festivities outdoors by expanding access to car-free pedestrian space across the five boroughs, kicks off Saturday. The city will be hosting Halloween programing throughout the month at 15 premier locations.

“‘Trick-or-Streets’ was a hit last year, and we’re excited to bring it back so New York City youth can safely enjoy Halloween,” Adams said. “Our administration has been relentless in our efforts to be creative in maximizing and utilizing the city’s public space, allowing communities to come together in ways they never could before. We encourage anyone interested in hosting a ‘Trick-or-Streets’ event to apply to join the program, and we look forward to working with you to deliver the safest and most fun Halloween the city has ever seen.”

The DOT kicked off nearly 100 Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors on Halloween night last year, so New Yorkers could enjoy a safe, car-free, trick-or-treating experience. However, this time around the city will host special performances and festivities.

“After a remarkably successful inaugural ‘Trick-or-Streets’ last Halloween, we are proud to bring this event back this year with even more holiday spirit. Open Streets has led to many great programs, ranging from the transitioning of temporary open spaces to permanent plazas, to bike boulevards, and now to the annual Halloween tradition of ‘Trick-or-Streets,’” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

"Trick or Streets” premier events will take place at the following times and locations (this is the initial set, additional locations will be posted here):

Saturday, October 14

West 12th Street, from Surf Avenue to Dead End (Brooklyn), 1 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

5th Avenue, from Douglass Street to DeGraw Street (Brooklyn), 12 – 2 p.m.

Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue (Brooklyn), 3 – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 27

Lafayette Street, from Spring Street to Kenmare Street (Manhattan), 3 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Audobon Avenue, from West 186th Street to West 188th Street (Manhattan), 12 – 4 p.m.

West 186th Street, from Audubon Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue (Manhattan), 12 – 4 p.m.

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1 – 6 p.m.

Troutman Street, from St. Nicholas Avenue to Irving Avenue (Brooklyn), 6 – 10 p.m.

Beverley Road, from Church Avenue to East 2nd Street (Brooklyn), 3 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Frederick Douglass Boulevard, from West 112th Street to West 120th Street (Manhattan), 12 – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Dyckman Street, from Broadway to Seaman Avenue (Manhattan), 1 – 9 p.m.

Evelyn Place, from Aqueduct Avenue East to Grand Avenue (Bronx), 3 – 7 p.m.

Jackson Avenue, East 149th Street to Pontiac Place (Bronx), 4 – 8 p.m.

Minthorne Street, from Bay Street to Victory Boulevard (Staten Island), 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Fordham Plaza at Webster Avenue (Bronx), 1 – 6 p.m.

