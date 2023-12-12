Brooklyn woman hit by stray bullet while sitting inside her own home: Police

A Brooklyn woman was inside her own home when she was struck by a stray bullet that came through her front window, according to police.

The shot was fired just after 7 a.m. Tuesday on East 102nd Street near Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie, police said. The 29-year-old was shot in the arm.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital, where expected to recover.

Police sources told NBC New York that they believe the building was being targeted by the shooters, but the woman who was shot was not believed to be the intended target.

There was no word of any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.