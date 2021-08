A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy with autism has been missing since Tuesday night, and authorities say he may be in need of medical attention.

Nicholas Jennings was last seen on Gates Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He stands 5'10" and weighs 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey short sleeved t-shirt, black and white striped pants and black and white sneakers.

The state alert asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's 79th Precinct at (718) 636-6604.