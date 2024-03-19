19-year-old shot dead in front of Brooklyn home

Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old in front of his Brooklyn home early Tuesday.

Cops responding to a call of gunfire on East 104th Street in Canarsie found Christian Montrose mortally wounded, shot in the mouth and the torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Witnesses reported seeing a four-door sedan fleeing southbound on 104th Street at the time of the shooting. A bullet fragment was also recovered at the scene.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene throughout the morning.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.