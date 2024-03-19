Brooklyn

19-year-old shot dead in front of Brooklyn home

By NBC New York Staff

canarsie shooting citizen
Citizen app

Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old in front of his Brooklyn home early Tuesday.

Cops responding to a call of gunfire on East 104th Street in Canarsie found Christian Montrose mortally wounded, shot in the mouth and the torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Witnesses reported seeing a four-door sedan fleeing southbound on 104th Street at the time of the shooting. A bullet fragment was also recovered at the scene.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene throughout the morning.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

