This part of NYC is deadliest place for hit-and-run crashes in New York, study finds

By NBC New York Staff

The deadliest place for hit-and-run crashes in the state can be found within the five boroughs, according to a new study.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 through 2021, researchers determined that Kings County was the deadliest place for the crashes.

More than 11.6% of all deadly crashes in Brooklyn were hit and runs, the study stated. That was higher than anywhere else in the state.

Middle Village, in Queens, was second-highest with just under 11.4%. While the pair of New York City spots took the top two spots, the third-highest rate was found in Islip, on Long Island.

Nationwide, California fared the worst in the study. The Golden State was home to the top five deadliest places for hit-and-runs nationwide.

