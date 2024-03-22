This part of NYC is deadliest place for hit-and-run crashes in New York, study finds

The deadliest place for hit-and-run crashes in the state can be found within the five boroughs, according to a new study.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 through 2021, researchers determined that Kings County was the deadliest place for the crashes.

More than 11.6% of all deadly crashes in Brooklyn were hit and runs, the study stated. That was higher than anywhere else in the state.

Middle Village, in Queens, was second-highest with just under 11.4%. While the pair of New York City spots took the top two spots, the third-highest rate was found in Islip, on Long Island.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Nationwide, California fared the worst in the study. The Golden State was home to the top five deadliest places for hit-and-runs nationwide.