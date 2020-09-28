Brooklyn Absentee Voters Report Receiving Return Envelopes Addressed to Other Voters

With five weeks left until the Nov. 3 election, many voters are eager to cast their ballots absentee and early. A growing number of registered voters in Brooklyn, however, received ballots on Monday with an incorrect return address.

Such voters include Anders Kapur, who has voted absentee in the past without any problems. By his account, the ballot was marked with his correct information, including his address and voter ID number, but the return envelope was addressed to a completely different person.

Kapur was able to get in touch with a Board of Elections representative before the end of the business day who guaranteed a new ballot would be sent. The operator told Kapur the issue would be logged and passed up the chain.

The guarantee of a new ballot didn't ease Kapur's frustrations. He's begun to make alternative voting plans, like casting his vote in person.

Other voters, like Hannah Schneider, weren't lucky enough to get an answer before the end of the day. She also took to Twitter to try and get answers.

"I was immediately so disappointed," Schneider said when reached by phone. Just months earlier during the New York primaries, she had requested an absentee ballot that never came.

1/2 I rec'd my absentee ballot today addressed to me, but the "Official Absentee Ballot Envelope" inside has a different woman's name and address. My husband also received his absentee ballot today with the same mistake. How can we resolve this? 1/2 @BOENYC @NYCVotes pic.twitter.com/5Uxta90XTg — Hannah (@schneidstweets) September 28, 2020

Schneider, like Kapur, is working on a backup voting plan. She and her husband, who also received an incorrect return envelope, live near Kapur in the Crown Heights/Prospect Heights neighborhoods of Brooklyn.

Several other Twitter users shared similar issues with their absentee ballots but it's not yet clear how many voters will need to request new ballots.

The issue surrounding incorrect return addresses was not the only thing prompting questions from absentee voters. NYC Votes told several voters on Twitter that absentee ballots labeled "Official Absentee Military Ballot" were correct, "even if you are not serving in the military." The account also responded to a user with questions about return addresses, and directed them to call the local BOE office.

Note: absentee ballots say “Official Absentee Military Ballot” in the top corner. This is the correct ballot, even if you are not serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/IbtAcdJqL5 — NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) September 28, 2020

Inquiries by NBC New York to the NYC Board of Elections office after hours were not immediately answered.