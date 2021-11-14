Bronx Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Possible Robbery Gone Wrong

Police in New York City are searching for the gunman in a fatal double shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and a second hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx, according to police. First responders found a 46-year-old man on Macombs Road who was shot in the buttocks.

A second man, the 32-year-old, managed to travel to a nearby hospital with a gunshot injury to his chest. He succumbed to his injuries, later dying at the hospital, police said.

The circumstances that led up to the Saturday evening shooting are still under investigation, but investigators are looking into reports of a possible robbery in the area around the time of the shooting.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released by the NYPD.