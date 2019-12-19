Brick-Wielding Rapist on Loose After NYC Apartment Attack: Cops

What to Know A woman was raped in her Bushwick bedroom early Wednesday by a stranger who used a brick to smash in her basement window, police say

Police are looking for a man who allegedly used a brick to break into a woman's Brooklyn apartment as she slept early Wednesday, startling her awake as she heard the noise and then raping her in her bedroom.

The 22-year-old woman had been sleeping around 4:30 a.m., but heard the basement apartment window smash and jolted awake. She came out of her room and saw the suspect. He forced her back into her bedroom and raped her, according to police.

Then he robbed her, stealing her cellphone and wallet before fleeing the Bushwick apartment. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect from a nearby bodega before the attack. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.