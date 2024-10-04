Bomb threats target NY synagogues ahead of Hamas attack anniversary, governor says

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she has directed the New York State Police to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure public safety, a deployment that will last at least through Monday's Hamas attack anniversary, after multiple bomb threats were reported at synagogues.

The bomb threats were deemed not credible. It wasn't exactly clear how many temples were affected, nor were the locations known.

“These threats are horrific and unacceptable — and targeting houses of worship on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar is particularly craven," Hochul said in a statement. "We will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or attempts to incite fear. New Yorkers stand united against all forms of hate and violence."

In New York City, the NYPD is shoring up its security plans -- and planning for potential mass protests.

Adding to the intense feelings is the arrival of the Jewish High Holy Days — days that bracket the Oct. 7 anniversary with rituals focused on mortality and recalling the deaths of loved ones and ancient martyrs. Many are taking consolation in the rituals as they mark an emotionally fraught milestone.

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered a still-ongoing war in Gaza, whose health ministry says Israel has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others. Israel is now intensifying attacks on Hamas ally Hezbollah with deadly attacks in Lebanon, while Iran has attacked Israel with missiles.