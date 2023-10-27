Body of missing 13-year-old Kavion Brown found in East River: Police sources

A week after he disappeared, the body of 13-year-old Kavion Brown was found and recovered in the East River, according to law enforcement sources.

The teen had last been seen alive at East River Park in Manhattan during the afternoon of Oct. 20, catching his school's soccer game with friends. Brown and his friends spoke with a coach that was going to be at the game as well. Investigators said witnesses saw Brown go into the water, but it remains unclear why he did so. He never made it out.

His body was recovered Friday and taken to Pier 16 at South Street Seaport, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

The NYPD Harbor Unit had been scouring the river for days in search of Brown, while department divers were continuing their search underwater and drones scanned from above. But the search went days without any concrete evidence before the teen's body was found.

The discovery came just days after Brown's parents issued desperate pleas for help, looking for any answers into what happened to their son.

"To whomever was out here, any of the children that are scared to come forward: Please come forward, please tell us something so we’re not here wondering," said Laquana Godfrey, Brown's mother.