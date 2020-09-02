Body of Driver Involved in Crash Found in New Jersey Creek 2 Days Later

What to Know The body of a man reported missing after a single-vehicle crash in southern New Jersey last week was found in a nearby creek two days later, state police said.

The crash on northbound Interstate 295 in Oldmans Township occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Troopers found a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage that had struck a concrete barrier in the center median, but the driver could not be located.

The truck’s owner, Duff O’Connor, 33, Swedesboro, was reported missing on Friday. A state police Marine Services Bureau team found his body the next day in Oldmans Creek.

Investigators determined that O’Connor was ejected from the truck during the crash, but it’s not known if he landed directly in the waterway or fell in the water. The interstate where the accident occurred crosses over the creek, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected, but a cause of death for O’Connor has not been determined.