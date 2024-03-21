Body of 70-year-old woman found in garbage bag in Bronx: Police sources

The body of a 70-year-old woman was found in a garbage bag in the Bronx, according to sources, and now multiple people have been taken into police custody.

Officers received a call just before 2 p.m. Thursday for a wellness check at a building on Grand Concourse near East 140th Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood. That's where the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the woman's body was in a garbage bag at the time.

Four people were taken into custody, according to police, but no charges have yet been filed.

No further information regarding the victim, including her identity or a cause of death, were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.