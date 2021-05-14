Body Found in Burning Car Outside Long Island Home, Source Says

A body was found in a vehicle that caught fire in a woody area outside a home on Long Island Friday, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells News 4.

Police responded to the scene on East Seaman Avenue in Freeport after getting a call about the case before noon. The vicinity was closed off to assist with the probe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No details on the person found inside the car or a potential cause of death for the individual were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.