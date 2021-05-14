Body Found in Burning Car Outside Long Island Home, Source Says

A body was found in a vehicle that caught fire in a woody area outside a home on Long Island Friday, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells News 4.
Police responded to the scene on East Seaman Avenue in Freeport after getting a call about the case before noon. The vicinity was closed off to assist with the probe.
No details on the person found inside the car or a potential cause of death for the individual were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
