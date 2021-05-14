Nassau County

Body Found in Burning Car Outside Long Island Home, Source Says

By Greg Cergol

A body was recovered from the trunk of a burned car in Freeport, a source told News 4.
News 4

A body was found in a vehicle that caught fire in a woody area outside a home on Long Island Friday, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells News 4.

Police responded to the scene on East Seaman Avenue in Freeport after getting a call about the case before noon. The vicinity was closed off to assist with the probe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No details on the person found inside the car or a potential cause of death for the individual were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Nassau CountyLong IslandFreeport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us