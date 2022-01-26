At Least Five Hurt, Dozens Evacuated in Fire at NJ Apartment Building: Officials

At least five people were hospitalized and dozens had to be evacuated after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in New Jersey, officials said.

NBC New York was on the scene as firefighters worked to bring the multi-alarm fire in Passaic under control. Fire officials say the blaze started at around 3:30 p.m. inside the building located on Main Avenue, in the city's busy downtown.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed the building was evacuated after the flames broke out and spread. Images from the scene showed heavy dark smoke billowing from the building and intense flames shooting out from at least one window on a lower floor.

Lora said five people were hospitalized as a result of the fire: a 65-year-old woman, a woman in her 40s, a 19-year-old man and two children. Their conditions are unknown.

The fire had been contained by 6 p.m., Lora said.

According to officials, there are seven apartment units in the main structure. One of the buildings impacted by the fire will be vacated at least for the night.

The 40 people who were evacuated were taken to city hall, where the Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents impacted by the fire.